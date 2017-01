Member of Knesset Tzipi Livni said, Tuesday morning, that Binyamin Netanyahu cannot be prime minister explaining that he does not represent the path of the Likud party he chairs, rather he represents personal corruption.

Interviewed by Kol Yisrael government radio, the former acting prime minister said, "The prime minister is concerned with himself and lives off the benefits of people. He does not care about the people or the Likud."