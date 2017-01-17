Polish president to visit Rivlin, Yad Vashem, Knesset

Following Monday evening's arrival, Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda will begin the official part of their state visit to Israel on Tuesday with a welcoming ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem. From there, they will go to Mount Herzl for the laying of wreaths at graves of Binyamin Zeev (Theodor) Herzl, Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres, followed by a memorial service at the nearby Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial institution.

Duda's afternoon will start at the Knesset, including a meeting with Speaker Yuli Edelstein. From there he will go to Jerusalem's Old City before attending an award ceremony for former Knesset Speaker Shevach Weiss - graduate of the University of Warsaw - and a state dinner at the President's Residence. A state dinner with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is scheduled for Wednesday.