Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 AG bars release of Bibi tapes during police investigation



After excerpts of recordings between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Yediot Ahronot publisher Noni Mozes aired on TV, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit warns that full release of the tapes could cripple the investigation into allegations that Netanyahu offered to limit the free-of-charge Yisrael Hayom daily in exchange for less critical coverage of the prime minister and his family. ► ◄ Last Briefs