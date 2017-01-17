The Israel Defense Forces and Border Guards raided a house in the northern Samarian village of Qabatiya on Monday evening and found tools that were used for the making of weapons.
In the Hevron Hills village of Yatta, the IDF seized five pipe bombs.
News BriefsTevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17
Arms factory seized in Qabatiya, explosives in Yatta
