The Israel Defense Forces arrested 12 people, Monday evening in the Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, who were wanted of suspicion of involvement in terror and violent disorders directed at Israelis.

Four of the arrests were made in the Jenin-area Samaria village of Qabatiya and two arrests were made in the Judean village of Tikua. The detainees were turned over to security services for further investigation.