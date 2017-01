Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was the victim of a global "hate campaign" and could not be worse than outgoing President Barack Obama.

"He won't be worse than Obama, that's all I dare say. Obama has left the world plagued by terrorism. In Latin America, he will be remembered for three coups," said Maduro.

Trump did criticize Maduro during his campaign, accusing his Socialists for oppressing their own people.