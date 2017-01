04:12 Reported News Briefs Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Egyptian court upholds ruling on transfer of Red Sea islands Egypt's top administrative court on Monday upheld a ruling voiding a government agreement to hand over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, AFP reports. The government of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had appealed against a lower court ruling in June that found the controversial border demarcation agreement was illegal. Read more



