Susan Rice: Moving the embassy to Jerusalem would endanger regional stability

President Barack Obama’s National Security Advisor, Susan Rice, warned on Monday against moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Speaking in an interview with CNN, Rice said, "We have seen the reaction of our regional allies, such as Jordan, who said that moving the embassy will affect their security and the region in general."

She added that "many presidents considered the move during the presidential race, but not one of them made the move after taking office, because the decision would endanger the stability of Israel and the Palestinians."