Two Jewish members of Congress announced on Monday that they will not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony this coming Friday, Haaretz reports.

The first announcement came from Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who said that Trump's conduct is "a threat to the institutions and values of our democracy."

The second congressman was Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN), who announced that he would not attend the inauguration due to "un-presidential remarks" by Trump. He did not elaborate.