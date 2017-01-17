News Briefs

IsraelNationalNews.com
5.7 magnitude earthquake felt near Vanuatu

An earthquake measuring 5.7 struck early on Tuesday (local time) about 227 km north-northwest of Santo near the South Pacific nation of Vanuatu, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

No tsunami warning was issued.



