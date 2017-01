Police are asking the public for its help in locating 55-year-old Danish tourist Klaus Anderson, who has not made contact with his brother since Sunday evening. He was last seen at 9pm, leaving the Haifa hotel where he is staying.

Anderson is described as 1.75 meters/5 feet 9 inches tall, medium build. He was wearing a dark jacket with blue jeans and brown shoes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the national police switchboard (100) or the Haifa station (04 864-8811).