21:12 Reported News Briefs Tevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17 Tevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17 IDF confirms downed UAV The Spokesman's Office of the Israel Defense Forces confirmed, Monday evening, Lebanese reports that a Skyrider drone fell during the afternoon hours in Lebanese territory near the border with Israel. The defense establishment is investigating.



