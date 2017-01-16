The Spokesman's Office of the Israel Defense Forces confirmed, Monday evening, Lebanese reports that a Skyrider drone fell during the afternoon hours in Lebanese territory near the border with Israel.
The defense establishment is investigating.
News BriefsTevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17
IDF confirms downed UAV
