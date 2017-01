The office of the Minister Zeev Elkin reports the 72 required signatures have been obtained to start impeachment proceedings against Member of Knesset Basel Ghattas (Joint Arab List). The signatures will be presented to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein Monday evening.

Ghattas faces indictment for smuggling cellular phones to security prisoners and passing notes between prisons. He was questioned on Monday on corruption allegations related to financing of the Balad party.