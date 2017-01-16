Gaza fuel deliveries via Israel doubled

During the course of the day on Monday, the first daily 590,000 liters of diesel were transferred to Gaza, which would supply eight hours of continuous power toward the evening hours from Gaza's electricity-generating station. During the next few days, that figure is expected to increase to 10 hours. The change is due, in part, to Qatar's decision to transfer $12 million to the Palestinian Authority in order to solve the Gaza electricity crisis.

Until now, 300 thousand liters of diesel have been delivered, supplying 45 megawatts or about four steady hours. At the end of preparation work at the power plant, doubling is expected to provide 120 MW and about 90 MW are already expected.