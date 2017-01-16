Ghattas: Nothing more than political persecution

Member of Knesset Basel Ghattas (Joint Arab List) responded Monday evening to questioning on suspicion of forgery and fraud in the Balad party finances case by saying, "The investigation is nothing more than political persecution of the party and its activities in order to damage its political image," according to Yedioth Ahronot.

Ghattas explained, "The puzzling timing of my summons to interrogation is a continuation of the unacceptable conduct of police to influence the legal case in an attempt to create a hostile atmosphere around me. This attempt will not succeed, and neither will the political persecution."