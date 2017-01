One of two people seriously wounded by bullets in the Negev community of Segev Shalom has died of his wounds in the emergency room of Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva', according to Channel 2 Television. The victims were 21 and 17 years old. It was not immediately clear which one died.

A preliminary investigation indicates the bullets went off after they were thrown into a bonfire. The incident was originally reported as a shooting.