MK Ghattas investigated on charges of fraud and forgery Member of Knesset Basel Ghattas (Joint Arab List) was questioned on Monday with a warning of prosecution on suspicion of forgery, fraud, falsifying documents and money laundering as part of investigation in connection with funds received from the Balad party.



The investigation into the affair is being managed by the Israel Police's National Lahav 433 Unite with the help of the Authority for the Prohibition of Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism, accompanied by the State Attorney's economic department.



