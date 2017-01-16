18:01 Reported News Briefs Tevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17 Tevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17 'Bibi will continue as PM even if there is an indictment' Read more



Coalition Chairman David Bitan calls on Likud ministers to support Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu while he is under investigation and says Netanyahu will continue to serve even if indicted.