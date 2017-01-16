Thessaloniki gets the go-ahead for Holocaust museum

The president of the Jewish community in Thessaloniki told Agence France Presse on Monday that the community has finally received the go-ahead to build a Holocaust museum which is partly funded by Germany.

The project to remember Greek Jews murdered by the Nazi regime had stalled since being first announced three years ago by Thessaloniki mayor Yannis Boutaris. Thessaloniki, Greece's second city, had a thriving 50,000-strong Jewish community before World War II but there now remain only around 1,000 Jews. The 22 million Euro ($23.3 million) project is due to start by the end of 2017 and be completed within three years.