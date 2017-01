Three Turkish police officers were killed and nine were wounded when a roadside bomb detonated as a bus carrying riot police passed an area near the campus of Diyarbakir's Dicle University in the largely Kurdish southeastern province of Diyarbakir on Monday evening.

Daily Sabah reports the attack coincided with the day that the district's first female police chief started her duty. Hürriyet Daily News attributed the attack to the outlawed PKK Kurdistan Workers Party.