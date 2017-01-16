IsraelNationalNews.com
17:36
News Briefs

  Tevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17

2 seriously wounded in Segev Shalom shooting

A 21-year-old and a 17-year-old were seriously wounded, Monday evening, in a shooting in the Negev community of Segev Shalom.

The Magen David Adom emergency service treated them and transferred them to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva'.



