A 21-year-old and a 17-year-old were seriously wounded, Monday evening, in a shooting in the Negev community of Segev Shalom.
The Magen David Adom emergency service treated them and transferred them to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva'.
17:36
News BriefsTevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17
2 seriously wounded in Segev Shalom shooting
