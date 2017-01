17:05 Reported News Briefs Tevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17 Tevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17 Corruption case against Merchavim Council chair closed The Southern District Prosecutor's Office decided, Monday, to close an investigation against Chairman Shai Hajaj of the Merchavim Regional Council, who was suspected of bribery during the campaign for the position. The prosecutors cited insufficient evidence.



