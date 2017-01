Emergency exercises are scheduled for Tuesday at Ben-Gurion International Airport and Tel Aviv's Sde Dov Airport. The Ben-Gurion drill will take place in the afternoon and will not affect other operations, but there will be brisk movements of security vehicles.

The Sde Dov exercise will halt flights and close the facility between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm. There will be brisk movements of rescue and other emergency vehicles in the airport area.