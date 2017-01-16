16:07 Reported News Briefs Tevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17 Tevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17 UAV downed over Tehran A pilotless aircraft has been downed by anti-aircraft missiles over central Tehran. The unmanned aerial vehicle had entered prohibited airspace. An Iranian official said the aircraft was not military but otherwise unidentified.



