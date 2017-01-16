UAV downed over Tehran

A pilotless aircraft has been downed by anti-aircraft missiles over central Tehran.
The unmanned aerial vehicle had entered prohibited airspace. An Iranian official said the aircraft was not military but otherwise unidentified.
