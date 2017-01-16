News Briefs

The Israel Innovation Authority is calling on Israeli and Multinational Corporations to Establish Innovation Labs to Support Interesting and Relevant Startups. The Israel Innovation Authority Will Support Establishment of Labs at Up to NIS 4 Million, Assist in Ongoing Maintenance, and Fund Startups Until Proof of Concept.

The Israel Innovation Authority’s new “Technological Innovation Labs” program will be launched at an event on January 26th 2017 at Airport City, where corporations will be introduced to conditions and benefits of the program ahead of a call for proposals to be announced at the end of the month.