Hanegbi: Palestinians can't stop US embassy move

(AFP) - An Israeli minister said Monday the Palestinians had no way to block incoming US President Donald Trump from

moving his country's embassy to Jerusalem.



PA Chairman Mahmud Abbas has said such a move would have consequences as it was a "red line" whose crossing would ruin hopes for a

two-state solution.



But regional cooperation minister Tzachi Hanegbi, of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, said the Palestinians were powerless to stop

it.



"What can they do? What can they do?," he said in a briefing to reporters in Jerusalem.