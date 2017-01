MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) opened his party's faction meeting by addressing the investigations against PM Netanyahu.

"The Prime Minister is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and we need to honor that.

"Even so, [the investigation] can't go on for too long - there is a country to lead. Our public life cannot be marred by investigations and hidden recordings that put free press in a dangerous position," Lapid said.