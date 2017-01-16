Hamas to release protesters from electricity demos

(AFP) - Hamas said Monday it had agreed to release those arrested in connection with protests over severe electricity shortages in the Gaza Strip in recent days.

Hamas officials said in a statement the decision was made after a meeting between "security chiefs and political movements" in the Palestinian enclave.

A series of protests were held in the Gaza Strip in recent days, including one on Thursday when thousands in northern Gaza walked to the local

headquarters of the electricity company.

The Palestinian Authority handles fuel purchases from Israel since the Israeli authorities do not deal directly with Hamas..



The PA then requires Hamas to reimburse it for bills and taxes.