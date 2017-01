Interior Minister Aryeh Deri signed this morning an order prohibiting Sheikh Raad Salah from leaving Israel, pending his expected release tomorrow from prison.

Deri explained that Salah leaving Israel would pose a security threat.

"The prohibition of his exit is a real necessity in light of his past actions which endangered the country's security.

"I intend to use the extent of my authority in all concerning those trying to damage the country or its citizens."