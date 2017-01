10:23 Reported News Briefs Tevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17 Tevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17 27 of gang suspected of extortion of northern farmers Police arrested 27 gang members suspected of extorting from 87 farmers in northern Israel. During the raid, 10 vehicles were confiscated, as was money amounting to millions of shekels.



