09:01 Reported News Briefs Tevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17 Tevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17 Shooting in Tamra, man lightly wounded A man was shot in the northern Arab city of Tamra last night. He was evacuated to the hospital with light wounds. Israeli Police who arrived at the scene collected evidence and opened an investigation.



