MK Basel Ghattas (Arab Joint List) addressed Knesset members with a letter, pending the possibility that he gets booted from the Knesset for his involvement in passing cell phones to Hamas terrorists in jail, according to Channel 10.

"Within the framework of the media frenzy a substantive lynch was committed against me and my verdict was determined in a field court without an indictment being submitted and without a hearing, as required by law," he said.