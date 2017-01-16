Trump to offer Russia end to sanctions for nuclear arms cut

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump told The Times of London on Sunday he will propose offering to end sanctions imposed on Russia for its annexation of Crimea in return for a nuclear arms reduction deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"They have sanctions on Russia — let’s see if we can make some good deals with Russia," he said, adding, "For one thing, I think nuclear weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially, that’s part of it. But Russia’s hurting very badly right now because of sanctions, but I think something can happen that a lot of people are gonna benefit."