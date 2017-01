The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Yoav (Poli) Mordechai, and the Palestinian Authority (PA) official in charge of civil affairs, Hussein a-Sheikh, on Sunday signed an agreement to renew the activity of the Joint Water Committee, together with the heads of the Israeli and PA water authorities.

The Joint Water Committee was created in 1995 as part of the Oslo Accords. Its purpose is to manage water and sewage related infrastructure in Judea and Samaria.