U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is urging Britain to veto any new UN Security Council resolution critical of Israel.
Trump made the comments in an interview published Sunday with The Times of London and was quoted by the Reuters news agency.
|
02:15
Reported
News BriefsTevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17
Trump: Britain should veto anti-Israel UN resolutions
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is urging Britain to veto any new UN Security Council resolution critical of Israel.
Trump made the comments in an interview published Sunday with The Times of London and was quoted by the Reuters news agency.
Last Briefs