Lapid to support Ghattas dismissal

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid is planning to sign on Monday the document that would begin the process leading to the dismissal from the Knesset of MK Basel Ghattas (Joint List), who is suspected of assisting terrorists in Israeli prisons, Channel 2 News reported Sunday.

Jerusalem Affairs Minister Zeev Elkin (Likud) several weeks ago called on MKs to sign his initiative for the MK Removal Law to be implemented in the case of Ghattas. Lapid refused to sign, however, saying at the time “that would be an idiotic procedure” and claiming that implementing the law would delay the trial of Ghattas.