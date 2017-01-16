Israel-PA Water Committee is renewed

Israel and the Palestinian Authority signed, Sunday, an agreement to renew meetings of the joint Israel-PA Water Committee, which has not met regularly in six years.

The agreement is intended to improve and modernize the water infrastructure in Judea and Samaria. The committee will consider the allocation of additional water for Judea, Samaria and Gaza, increasing water resources through new drilling, environmental issues, water rates, use of recycled water in agriculture and promoting hydrological issues. The agreement will allow the laying of new pipes for water lines, sewage and effluents quickly and efficiently at a time when the current infrastructure has reached its full working capacity.