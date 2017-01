22:44 Reported News Briefs Tevet 17, 5777 , 15/01/17 Tevet 17, 5777 , 15/01/17 'Prepare for new elections - Bibi could get indicted' Read more



A senior Shas Member of Knesset says the party is preparing for the possibility that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is forced to resign and new elections are held. ► ◄ Last Briefs