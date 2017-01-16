2013 French ruling: Israel the legal occupant of Yesha

The Court of Appeal of Versailles ruled in 2013 that Jewish communities and occupation of Judea and Samaria by Israel is unequivocally legal under international law, according to recent article by Jean-Patrick Grumberg on the Dreuz.info website. The decision came in a suit brought by the Palestinian Authority against Jerusalem’s light rail built by French companies Alstom and Veolia.

Countering claims made at the time by leftist websites, Grumberg writes "It's not" a ruling strictly pertinent to the Jerusalem light rail. He said prominent French lawyer, Gilles-William Goldnadel, President of Lawyers Without Borders validated his finding. He has had it translated into English and it will soon be submitted to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu through a mutual friend.