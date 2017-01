21:48 Reported News Briefs Tevet 17, 5777 , 15/01/17 Tevet 17, 5777 , 15/01/17 'Bennett, messianists are leading the country to ruin' A former directer of the Mossad intelligence agency blasts "messianic" calls to annex parts of Judea and Samaria. He says Israel must create a new Arab state or become one. Read more



