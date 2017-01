21:36 Reported News Briefs Tevet 17, 5777 , 15/01/17 Tevet 17, 5777 , 15/01/17 2 arrested in Beit Shemesh haredi anti-IDF protest Dozens of haredi-religious Jews demonstrated, Sunday night on Nahar Hayarden Street, against enlistment in the Israel Defense Forces. Some of them blocked the street and would not let vehicles pass. Police arrested two of the demonstrators who continued to be disorderly and did not obey police instructions.



