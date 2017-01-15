PLO welcomes Paris summit statement

(AFP) - The Palestine Liberation Organization, parent to the Palestinian Authority, has welcomed the closing statement of Sunday's Middle East peace conference in Paris "which stressed the need to end the Israeli occupation," according to PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat, who serves as senior negotiator for the PA.

The PLO also called on conference host France "to immediately recognize the State of Palestine on the 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital," and urged all of the approximately 70 countries that attended the meeting to "recognize Palestine in line with their recognition of Israel."