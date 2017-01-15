IsraelNationalNews.com
UK refuses to sign Paris statement

(AFP) - Britain cited "reservations" over Sunday's Middle East peace conference in Paris and refused to sign a joint statement that called for a negotiated two-state solution to the Israeli-Arab conflict.

A Foreign Office spokesman said the British had "particular reservations" about the meeting in Paris taking place without Israeli or Palestinian Authority representatives, "just days before the transition to a new American president". The spokesman said Britain had therefore attended the talks as an observer only.



