Channel 2 Television quoted sources close to Chairman Naftali Bennett of the Jewish Home party, Sunday evening, as saying, "You don't bring down a prime minister over cigars." They also said, "Even if an indictment is submitted, it is not certain that Netanyahu will have to go."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has been questioned by police under warning of prosecution on his receiving cigars and other expensive gifts from businessmen in Israel and abroad. There are those who feel the investigation and another involving Netanyahu are grounds for him to step down, as did former prime minister Ehud Olmert.