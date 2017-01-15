The Paris peace conference closed on Sunday with a warning to the Palestinian Authority and Israel not to take unilateral actions regarding Jerusalem.
Participants agreed to hold another such meeting before the end of 2017.
News BriefsTevet 17, 5777 , 15/01/17
Paris: No unilateral moves on Jerusalem
