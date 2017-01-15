Ayrault: UN resolution the voice of the world

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told Sunday's peace conference in Paris that the recent anti-Israel resolution of the United Nations Security Council "is the voice of the world and it must be taken seriously."

He continued, "Of course we are in favor of direct talks between the two sides. Peace will be possible if there is the will and commitment between them, but the international community is concerned by the protracted conflict and we need to help them help themselves. We propose negotiations based on the [19]67 borders and UN resolutions, especially the last declaration."