Tevet 17, 5777 , 15/01/17 Opinion: Israel must not be a repeat of Czechoslovakia 1938



I have just returned from a long trip in the post-1967 areas to see for myself and I say: Israel cannot survive without Judea and Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs