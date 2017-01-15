Noni Mozes questioned for 8 hours

Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Noni Mozes emerged, Sunday evening, from about eight hours of questioning by police about conversations he had with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu has been questioned under warning of prosecution about the conversations, which allegedly deal in attempts by the prime minister to soften the impact of the free-of-charge Yisrael Hayom daily on Yedioth Ahronoth's revenue in exchange for less critical coverage of Netanyahu and his family. His son Yair is expected to be questioned on the matter and another investigation involving the prime minister, according to i.