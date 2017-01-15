Authorities are investigating the Sunday-evening shooting of a man about the age of 40 in the Israeli Arab city of Tira, northeast of Tel Aviv.
The man was taken to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba with serious wounds to his limbs.
Tevet 17, 5777 , 15/01/17
Shooting in Tira
