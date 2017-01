18:28 Reported News Briefs Tevet 17, 5777 , 15/01/17 Tevet 17, 5777 , 15/01/17 ZOA warns: Senate resolutions promote '2-state solution' Read more



The Zionist Organization of America lauds the US Senate's condemnation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 but calls to delete the "two-state" reference. ► ◄ Last Briefs